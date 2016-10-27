

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) Wednesday said its customers can now track their baggage using the Fly Delta mobile app.



'We're the first carrier to offer this level of visibility,' said Bill Lentsch, Delta's Senior Vice President - Airline Operations and Airport Customer Service. 'From the moment our customers drop off their bag, we want them to know we're looking out for it every step of the way and working to take the stress out of flying one innovation at a time.'



The app utilizes the Delta's system-wide launch of Radio Frequency Identification bag tags and the roll out of RFID tracking technology at 84 airports in the U.S.



All domestic stations now offer map view of the bag's journey and international stations will receive this technology in the coming months, the airlines said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX