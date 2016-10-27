

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) announced it has appointed Nancy Buese to succeed Laurie Brlas as Executive Vice President and CFO as part of a planned transition, effective October 31, 2016. Ms. Brlas will remain with the company through the end of the year to assure a smooth and orderly transition.



Ms. Buese joins Newmont having most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO for MPLX, a publicly traded energy company formed by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Prior to MPLX's acquisition of MarkWest Energy Partners in 2015, Ms. Buese served for 11 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MarkWest. Having worked in public accounting for 12 years, Ms. Buese also is a former Partner with Ernst & Young.



Newmont Mining announced its Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock, payable on December 29, 2016, to holders of record at the close of business on December 8, 2016. Newmont's Board also approved an enhanced gold price-linked dividend adjusting the annual payout levels, starting in the first quarter 2017, to provide additional upside to shareholders as gold prices increase.



