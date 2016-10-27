RSVP Media Response, UK's Leading Call Centre, Open Stunning Offices in Manchester This Thursday 27/10/16

MANCHESTER, England, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

RSVP (Media Response) Limited is one of the UK's leading call centres and the only contact centre to be staffed by actors. The innovative and unique call centre is branching into the Northern Powerhouse, with new offices opening in MediaCityUK, Manchester on 27th October 2016.

RSVP is expanding its 370 seat base in London Docklandsby employing an additional initial staff base of 50 agents in the Manchester office, with this number forecast to grow to 150 within the first year.

RSVP, now 28 years old, is enjoying exceptional year on year growth. The turnover in 2016 is forecast to be 14 million, rising to 15.5 million in 2017. The expansion to the north will establish a northern contact centre stage that will attract fresh clients, and will also serve seasonal peaks.

RSVP Manchester will be an exact replica of the successful RSVP London business model, employing confident and talented professional actors as agents on the phones. The acting training and experience of these highly educated agents enables them to engage and build a unique rapport with callers from all walks of life.

The agents are offered flexible working hours, which enables them to pursue their creative dreams, taking time off for auditions, to record self-tapes, or even to tread the boards or grace a film set. All agents are allowed to leave at short notice with another agent seamlessly filling their shoes. The unique call centre has been cited as the only company in the UK to encourage their staff to leave! RSVP London even launched its own in-house theatrical agency, RSVP Artists, in summer 2016, actively finding their agents work in the performing world.

Hiten Patel, Client Services Director said:

"The opening of RSVP Manchester is a very exciting venture. We are thrilled to be branching out to the north, it's such a fast growing market, with strong manufacturing, entertainment, digital media, science, technology and service sectors. We are looking forward to settling into MediaCityUK and becoming a part of this inspiring and energetic community."

