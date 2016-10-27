Depend Finds British Women are Living with a Silent Secret

WEST MALLING, England, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Of the ten million British women living with incontinence; almost six in 10 (58%) haven't confided in their spouse or partner

A staggering 10 million British women experience incontinence; almost two-thirds (64%) find it difficult to talk about, and almost one in five (19%) admit they haven't spoken to anyone about it. As a result, people are left with an incorrect perception of incontinence - with two-thirds (66%) of women surveyed with incontinence not identifying with their condition. This means women delay the move to incontinence underwear with 43% not using any products at all. Sadly, this results in giving up doing activities they love.

Global incontinence brand Depend® is launching in the UK today with the release of a white paper which highlights the prevalence of incontinence amongst UK women, and uniquely explores the behavioural and emotional effects of dealing with incontinence alone. The white paper is the first step in the launch of Depend's community of women to get people talking, because - despite 61% of surveyed women saying they felt more supported upon receiving information, advice or being told a story - 86% haven't been able to speak to someone who's been in their shoes.

Depend's® community of women is spearheaded by popular television presenter Nadia Sawalha, supported by Psychologist, Honey Langcaster-James, TV doctor, Dr Sara Kayat, and inspiring women who experience incontinence and have regained their lives by using Depend® Active-Fit underwear.

"It makes me so sad when I talk to women who experience incontinence and find they feel embarrassed, less feminine and unable to talk about it with their loved ones. Although I've spoken publicly about experiencing incontinence I still find it really difficult to speak to my husband, so I understand why it's a sensitive topic for so many of us" said Nadia, "I never dreamed I would ever use an incontinence product. To me, it represented a line I didn't want to cross. Now I've worn Depend® Active-Fit underwear, I realise I couldn't have been more wrong. The underwear is discreet, comfortable and has a very flattering cut."

Kate Goodman, Vice President & Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark UK & Ireland says, "If we can just get 10% of women to share their story, that's one million women opening up and offering support and advice to other women in their shoes, so women can find their way into the right product to get back to the life they love."

Visit Depend's® online community to find stories and advice from other women who have taken control of their incontinence - where you can also learn about new Depend® Active-Fit underwear, made from comfortable, cotton-like fabric with an elasticated waistband that creates a natural, brief-like fit. The new underwear is designed for active women who don't want to stop things they love and need protection that moves and keeps up with them.