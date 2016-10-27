

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) announced Brenton Saunders has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors replacing Paul Bisaro. In addition to the role of Chairman, Saunders will retain his current role as Chief Executive Officer and President. Bisaro will remain a member of the Allergan Board. Christopher Coughlin has been elected Lead Independent Director.



Saunders has served as a member of Allergan's Board and as CEO and President since July 2014. He was previously Chief Executive Officer and President of Forest and a member of the Board of Forest.



