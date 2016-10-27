HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, will demonstrate its newest LED lighting products for OEMs, distributors, and lighting professionals at this week's Hong Kong International Lighting Fair. Included among the Fulham products on display will be the LumoSeries LED drivers, the HotSpot Plus LED and emergency lighting drivers, and the customizable Quik Custom linear LED drivers. Fulham will be exhibiting in booth 1C-C02.

"Asia is a growing market for next-generation lighting systems," said Stephen K. Ho, Vice President of Sales for Hong Kong/APAC for Fulham. "The Hong Kong Light Fair gives us an opportunity to expand our regional market penetration by showing OEMs, wholesalers, and distributors what makes Fulham's LED products more versatile and cost-effective."

Developed at the new Fulham European Design Centre in the Netherlands, the LumoSeries are the company's newest LED drivers designed to be adaptable for various lighting applications. The drivers have low inrush current so more drivers and luminaires can operate on a single circuit, reducing the cost of wiring and installation. The LumoSeries drivers also have adjustable output currents, and their compact design makes them ideal for use in any manufacturer's luminaries. The LumoSeries drivers are offered in both constant current and constant voltage models, including dimmable and DALI versions.

Fulham's HotSpot Plus is an all-in-one unit that combines a 0-10V dimmable LED driver with a built-in emergency lighting system, complete with replaceable backup battery, eliminating the need for a separate emergency lighting system. The HotSpot Plus operates as a 40W constant current LED driver with output programmable from 250-1400mA. For emergency lighting, the built-in battery provides emergency lighting for up to 180 minutes at 5W or 90 minutes at 10W. The HotSpot Plus is available in a compact configuration, a linear design with end leads, or with bottom side leads for downlight installations.

Also on display will be Fulham's Quik Custom LED drivers, which are ideal for OEMs looking for drivers that match specific power requirements without having to manually adjust dials or set resistors to tune output. These high-efficiency drivers are available in three versions: a 40W customizable 1400mA driver with output voltage from 10-45VDC; a 60W customizable 700-1600mA driver with output voltage from 10-43VDC; and an 88W customizable 500-2100mA driver with output voltage from 21-44VDC. All the Quik Custom drivers are high efficiency with 0-10V dimming and a sleek linear package. All three units also are rated IP64, CE, RoHS, and Ulus Listed ClassP, Class2.

About Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands, China, India and the UAE. For more information, visit www.fulham.com.

