SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- FinancialForce, the leading ERP provider on the Salesforce platform, today announced it is working with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), to help its Technology Services (TS) organization meet its strategic vision of being the leading service delivery organization in its industry.

HPE's Technology Services provides customer support for secure hybrid IT solutions, built on HPE's world-class portfolio of software-defined servers, storage, networking and converged infrastructure.

"Our vision is all about driving customer loyalty by delivering world class customer experience based on customers' critical success factors and business outcome requirements," said Adam Jones, Advanced Planning & Innovation Technology Lead at TS. "We have been transforming and optimizing the support experience for our customers and employees by investing in the next generation of process, tools and technologies. FinancialForce an important part of that transformation."

TS uses FinancialForce PSA to deliver structured and templated project planning. The cloud solution's library of configurable templates have enabled repeatable service for projects, both complex and simple, for improved service consistency. The project management dashboard has also enhanced project planning, tracking key milestones, providing insightful summaries and full visibility of current task status.

FinancialForce PSA will give HPE an agile system that dynamically responds to customer issues and connects the customer with the right person at the right time.

"We're very happy to help HPE deliver on its vision for industry-leading service delivery," said Lori Ellsworth, general manokager, Professional Services Automation (PSA) at FinancialForce. "FinancialForce helps enable seamless operation across multiple disciplines, sharing data and orchestrating the workflows. We look forward to working with the HPE team to add more functionality and innovation that will enable them to deliver on their bold vision."

HPE currently manages around several thousand users on the FinancialForce platform.

