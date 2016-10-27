

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 45 points or 1.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,115-point plateau, and the market is expected to open lower again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on uninspired earnings news and a continued decline in the price of crude oil. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and the coal miners.



For the day, the index retreated 15.63 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 3,116.31 after trading between 3,110.39 and 3,129.84. The Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.5 percent to end at 10,817.51.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.63 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.87 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.67 percent, China Life slipped 0.41 percent, China Unicom spiked 1.33 percent, China Shenhua tumbled 2.25 percent, Shaanxi Coal plunged 4.59 percent and Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel skidded 1.05 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as stocks were mixed Wednesday as traders weighed a flurry of earnings news.



The Dow added 30.06 points or 0.17 percent to 18,199.33, while the S&P 500 eased 3.73 points or 0.17 percent to 2,139.43 and the NASDAQ fell 33.13 points or 0.63 percent to 5,250.27.



In earnings news, Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported results that beat the street, although revenues fell short. Southwest (LUV) provided a downbeat outlook for revenue, while home improvement retailer Lowe's was hit with two downgrades.



On the economic front, the Department of Commerce reported that new home sales rose in September, although they missed forecasts.



And the price of crude oil continued to slide after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.8 million barrels. December WTI oil settles at $49.18/bbl, down 78 cents or 1.6 percent.



