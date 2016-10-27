Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2016) - Melvin Mak (the "Acquiror"), of 4710 151A Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5Y 3A2, Canada, today announced pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues that on October 25, 2016, he acquired ownership of 27,699,393 common shares of Synodon Inc. (the "Issuer") through a share purchase agreement for the aggregate amount of $1.00 (the "Transaction").

Prior to the Transaction, the Acquiror did not own or control any common shares of the Issuer.

Following the Transaction, the Acquiror owns 27,699,393 common shares of the Issuer, representing 15.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

The Acquiror acquired the shares for investment purposes and is not currently contemplating additional acquisitions of securities of the Issuer.

For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact Melvin Mak, Synodon Inc., #204 1230-91 Street SW, Edmonton, AB T6X 0P2, Canada. Telephone: 1-780-468-9568.

