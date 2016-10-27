China Inspur's Inspur World 2016 Technological Summit is Held

SHANGHAI, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 26, China Inspur held 2016 Inspur Technology and Application Summit with the theme of "Only Data, Data Evolves the World" at Kerry Hotel, Pudong, Shanghai. At the summit, Inspur discussed the data-centered technology, practice and building of ecology, shared and showed different ideas on the cutting-edge technologies, and draw the road map towards the future of data socialization together with all attendees.

Inspur is a leading big data solution and service provider of cloud computing and big data in China. As the "first person of China's data opening", Chairman and CEO of Inspur Peter Sun delivered the speech of "Head Towards Data Socialization" at the main forum of this summit. Peter Sun pointed out that, regardless of the "Internet + age", "cloud computing age", "IoT age " or "big data age", it has brought the earthshaking changes to the production and life of human beings. Especially for different industries, the change is larger. We can see that the one-dimensional traditional industry is changing, two-dimensional Internet industry is innovating, and three-dimensional data industry is starting to emerge.

In his opinion, during the process from the current "datalization" to "data socialization", the data circulation should be promoted to go through three stages, "data recycling", "data commercialization" and "data ecologicalization". And the end is to realize "data socialization". To achieve this goal, the key is to circulate the data.

Peter Sun said, under the vision of data socialization, Inspur defines itself as "provider of platform product" and "provider of operation service". Around the core of data circulation, Inspur will provide two platforms ("computing +" platform and ERP platform) and two services (government cloud service and big data resource service), and export the three nuclear abilities including basic guarantee ability, industry driving ability and innovation source output ability.

Most importantly, in the process of data socialization, Inspur is not able to do everything by itself. Inspur will adhere to the "open, coordinated and win-win" cooperation, join the building of data-centered ecosystem, and head towards the bright future of data socialization together with partners of China and all around the world.