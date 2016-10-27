



YOKOHAMA, Japan, Oct 26, 2016 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited today announced the launch of the 4 Mbit ReRAM(1) MB85AS4MT, the world's largest density mass-produced ReRAM product. This is the first ReRAM product to be jointly developed with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd(2).The MB85AS4MT is an SPI-interface ReRAM product that operates with a wide range of power supply voltage, from 1.65V to 3.6V. It features an extremely small average current in read operations of 0.2mA at a maximum operating frequency of 5MHz.It is optimal for battery operated wearable devices and medical devices such as hearing aids, which require high density, low power consumption electronic components.Up to this point, Fujitsu Semiconductor has contributed to resolving issues for clients with a need for specifications with greater performance than conventional non-volatile memory, such as EEPROM and serial flash memory, by providing FRAM products, which have such features as high read/write endurance and low power consumption. By adding the new 4 Mbit ReRAM MB85AS4MT to its lineup, Fujitsu Semiconductor can now further expand the options it offers to meet the diversifying needs of its customers.This product features the ability to operate with a wide range of power supply voltage, from 1.65V to 3.6V, can be operated at a maximum of 5MHz through an SPI interface, and uses extremely small average current during read operations (0.2mA operating at 5MHz). It offers the industry's lowest power consumption for read operations in non-volatile memory.The package is a 209mil 8 pin small outline package (SOP), pin-compatible with other non-volatile memory products such as EEPROM. Fujitsu Semiconductor has mounted a 4 Mbit memory density, exceeding the maximum density of serial interface EEPROM, in a miniature 8-pin SOP package size.Fujitsu Semiconductor expects that the MB85AS4MT, featuring high density and low power consumption, will be used in battery-operated wearable devices, medical devices such as hearing aids, and IoT devices such as meters and sensors.Going forward, Fujitsu Semiconductor will continue to provide products and solutions aimed at improving the value and convenience of customers' applications.Main Specifications- Product Part Number: MB85AS4MT- Memory Density (configuration): 4 Mbit (512K words x 8 bits)- Interface: Serial peripheral interface (SPI)- Operating power supply voltage: 1.65V - 3.6V- Low power consumption:- Read operating current: 0.2mA (at 5MHz)- Write operating current: 1.3mA (during write cycle time)- Standby current: 10microA- Sleep current: 2microA- Guaranteed write cycles: 1.2 million cycles- Guaranteed read cycles: Unlimited- Write cycle time (256 byte page): 16ms (with 100% data inversion)- Data retention: 10 years (up to 85degC)- Package: 209mil 8-pin SOP(1) ReRAM: Resistive random access memory. A form of non-volatile memory in which a pulse voltage is applied to a metal oxide thin film, creating massive changes in resistance to record ones and zeros. With a simple structure of metal oxide placed between electrodes, the manufacturing process is very simple, while still offering such excellent features as low power consumption and fast write. Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. began mass-production of microcomputers with ReRAM in 2013.(2) Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd:1 Kotari-yakemachi, Nagaokakyo City, Kyoto 617-8520, Japan http://www.semicon.panasonic.co.jp/en/About Fujitsu SemiconductorFujitsu Semiconductor Group includes a system memory group that is focused on high quality, high performance Ferroelectric random access memory (FRAM), wafer foundry group that has excellent technology and support, and the sales business of Fujitsu Electronics and overseas sales companies. Headquartered in Yokohama, we established as a subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited on March 21, 2008. Through its global sales and development network, with sites in Japan and throughout Asia, Europe, and the Americas, we offer semiconductor solutions to the global marketplace.For more information, please see:: http://www.fujitsu.com/jp/fsl/en/About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2016 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.