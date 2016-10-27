Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc. Will Bring More Professional Mineral Processing EPC Service to the Middle East Customers

TEHRAN, Iran, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc. (NEEQ: 836079) has announced that its office in Teheran, the capital of Iran, is officially put into operation. As a leading mineral processing turnkey service provider in China, Xinhai has conducted more than 500 mineral processing EPC projects in China, Russia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa and other countries, thus accumulating rich experience in mine design and project management.

According to Xinhai's spokesman Yolanda Qu in Iran, Xinhai aims at providing mineral processing EPC for the mine owners, with services covering "mine design & research, equipment manufacturing & purchasing services and commissioning & delivery". With advanced gold ore processing technology, Xinhai can achieve a maximum recovery rate. In addition, with its rich project experience in African and Central Asian areas, Xinhai can reduce the operating expense to the most and safeguard the economic benefits of its customers by providing effective "water-saving, energy-saving and emission reducing" program.

The mine owners can not only directly inquire the Xinhai's technicians in Teheran office about the problems they meet during mine construction, but also can look for more projects information, videos of site operation and 3D working principles and other information via its official website(http://www.xinhaimining.com). Therefore, Xinhai's coming into Iran will be a great thing for local miners, because it provides them both more choices and new experience.