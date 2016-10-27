sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,314 Euro		-3,031
-29,30 %
WKN: A140KZ ISIN: US7045492037 Ticker-Symbol: PE51 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUSKY ENERGY INC
HUSKY ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUSKY ENERGY INC10,518-3,60 %
PEABODY ENERGY CORPORATION7,314-29,30 %