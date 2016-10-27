

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB), the manufacturer of recalled and discontinued Galaxy Note 7, reported that its operating profit for the third-quarter was 5.20 trillion Korean won, a decrease of 2.19 trillion won from the prior year.



The company estimated that the stronger Korean won against major currencies in the third quarter negatively impacted operating profit by approximately 700 billion won, mostly on the components business side.



For the IT & Mobile Communications Division, earnings declined due to the Galaxy Note7 discontinuation. However, the Consumer Electronics Division achieved solid earnings growth year-over-year driven by strong sales of SUHD TVs and premium home appliances.



Quarterly revenue for the quarter was 47.82 trillion won, a decrease of 3.87 trillion won from the previous year.



Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings to improve year-over-year driven by strong performance in the components business. The mobile business expects a recovery in its earnings to a similar level with that of the fourth quarter of 2015, led by solid sales of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.



For the semiconductor business in the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings to improve year-over-year due to increased sales of V-NAND based SSD. Earnings for the display business are projected to improve year-over-year due to recovery in LCD, amid declines in flexible OLED panel shipments quarter-over-quarter resulting from the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note7.



Looking to 2017, the company will focus on achieving solid earnings growth through normalization of the mobile business while improving earnings for the components businesses through expansion of V-NAND and OLED panels.



Regarding the memory business, the company expects earnings in NAND to increase significantly, led by the supply expansion of the highly profitable V-NAND. It also expects to strengthen its technological leadership by expanding 64 layer V-NAND and 1Xnm DRAM.



In the System LSI business, the company will aim to sustain growth momentum by expanding leadership in 10-nanometer process technology.



For the OLED business, the company expects to achieve significant earnings improvement YOY, by expanding the supply of high-end flexible OLED panels.



Regarding the mobile business, the company will focus on expanding sales of new flagship products with differentiated design and innovative features, as well as regaining consumers' confidence.



The company estimates total capital expenditure or CAPEX for 2016 will be over 27 trillion won, a record high for the company. CAPEX for the semiconductor business is expected to reach 13.2 trillion won, while CAPEX for the display business will reach 10.9 trillion won, more than double the figure of 2015.



In particular, the company is focusing on investments on OLED and V-NAND with significant demand increase expected in OLED in 2017 as well as solid demand growth in V-NAND.



The Semiconductor business posted 13.15 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 3.37 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter.



The Display Panel segment posted 7.06 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 1.02 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter driven by increased earnings of OLED panels and increased shipments of large-sized LCD TV panels.



The IM Division posted 22.54 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.10 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter.



The Mobile business saw its earnings decrease significantly quarter-over-quarter due to the effects of the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note7. However, smartphone shipments remained solid due to continued stable sales of its existing flagship devices, including the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, and steady growth in the mid-tier Galaxy A and J series.



The Consumer Electronics Division, including the Visual Display and Digital Appliances businesses, posted 11.24 trillion won in consolidated revenue and 0.77 trillion won in operating profit for the third quarter.



