

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday in choppy trade, following the mixed lead from Wall Street and on disappointing earnings outlook from some Japanese companies.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 54.09 points or 0.31 percent to 17,337.75, off a low of 17,339.20 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is unchanged and Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent, while Canon is declining almost 3 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent. Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent.



Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent, while SoftBank is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 1 percent despite lower oil prices overnight.



Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. is rising more than 4 percent, Central Japan Railway is gaining almost 4 percent, and Advantest is higher by almost 3 percent following its upbeat earnings outlook.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is declining more than 3 percent, while Canon and Mitsui OSK Lines are down more than 2 percent each. Canon has lowered its full-year operating outlook.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 104 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed a flurry of earnings news, including downbeat results from Apple and Southwest.



The Dow added 30.06 points or 0.17 percent to 18,199.33, while the S&P 500 eased 3.73 points or 0.17 percent to 2,139.43 and the Nasdaq fell 33.13 points or 0.63 percent to 5,250.27.



The European markets ended Wednesday's session in negative territory. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.14 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.85 percent.



Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute or API reported that U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.8 million barrels. December WTI oil settled at $49.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 78 cents or 1.6 percent.



