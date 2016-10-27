

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Thursday as investors digested disappointing corporate earnings results and the continued decline in crude oil prices.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher, following the mixed cues from Wall Street and lower oil prices. Oil companies and gold miners are among the leading decliners.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 6.40 points or 0.12 percent to 5,353.40, after rising to a high of 5,374.20 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 7.20 points or 0.13 percent to 5,434.90.



In the banking sector, ANZ Bank is edging up 0.07 percent, while Westpac is down 0.2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is lower by 0.3 percent.



National Australia Bank's shares are advancing more than 1 percent after it reported a 4.2 percent increase in full-year cash earnings and held its final dividend unchanged.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is losing more than 1 percent, while Santos and Woodside Petroleum are down almost 1 percent each as crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton are adding almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 1 percent as iron ore and metals prices rose on a weaker U.S. dollar.



Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are both losing more than 1 percent each after gold prices turned lower overnight. Newcrest Mining reported a 3 percent increase in gold production for the September quarter from the preceding quarter.



Ardent Leisure Group said it plans to re-open the Dreamworld theme park for normal business on Saturday, but warned that the fatal accident at the theme park will significantly impact earnings for the year. The company's shares are gaining more than 8 percent.



Blackmores' shares are losing more than 2 percent after the vitamin and health product supplier reported a 47 percent fall in profit for the first quarter on a drop in Australian sales.



JB Hi-Fi's shares are rising almost 3 percent after the retailer reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter sales and reiterated its sales outlook for the full year.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that export prices in Australia advanced 3.5 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2016. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 1.4 percent gain in the previous three months.



Import prices were down 1.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a 0.8 percent decline. They were unchanged from the second quarter.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar amid profit-taking on Thursday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7642, down from US$0.7690 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is declining in choppy trade, following the mixed lead from Wall Street and on disappointing earnings outlook from some Japanese companies.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 54.09 points or 0.31 percent to 17,337.75, off a low of 17,339.20 in early trades.



The major exporters are mixed despite a weaker yen. Panasonic is unchanged and Toshiba is adding 0.4 percent, while Canon is declining almost 3 percent and Sony is down 0.2 percent. Automaker Toyota is adding 0.5 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent.



Fast Retailing is losing more than 1 percent, while SoftBank is adding 0.2 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is higher by 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 1 percent despite lower oil prices overnight.



Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. is rising more than 4 percent, Central Japan Railway is gaining almost 4 percent, and Advantest is higher by almost 3 percent following its upbeat earnings outlook.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is declining more than 3 percent, while Canon and Mitsui OSK Lines are down more than 2 percent each. Canon has lowered its full-year operating outlook.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 104 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore are also in negative territory. New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday as traders weighed a flurry of earnings news, including downbeat results from Apple and Southwest Airlines.



The Dow added 30.06 points or 0.17 percent to 18,199.33, while the S&P 500 eased 3.73 points or 0.17 percent to 2,139.43 and the Nasdaq fell 33.13 points or 0.63 percent to 5,250.27.



The European markets ended Wednesday's session in negative territory. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.44 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.14 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.85 percent.



Crude oil prices slipped on Wednesday after the American Petroleum Institute or API reported that U.S. crude stocks rose by 4.8 million barrels. December WTI oil settled at $49.18 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 78 cents or 1.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX