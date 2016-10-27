Record quarterly and first nine months revenues

Demand for cooling high-end gaming systems drives desktop revenue growth, OEM installations starting to lift data center revenue

Profitable in the quarter and first nine months

Growth expected to continue

Asetek reported total revenue of $14.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, representing growth of 43% from the same period last year. Revenue in the first nine months amounted to $33.0 million, reflecting growth of 40% compared with the first nine months of 2015.

"Adoption of Asetek's liquid cooling systems for gaming and high performance PCs, servers and data centers is growing. As of today, close to 3.5 million of our liquid cooling units have been deployed in the field around the world. Asetek's solutions improve performance and energy efficiency, while lowering costs for end-users" says Andre S. Eriksen, Chief Executive Officer.

Gross margins were 41% for the third quarter and 40% for the first nine months of 2016, increasing from both comparable periods in 2015 (37.3% and 33.8%, respectively). Revenue growth and cost savings resulted in net income of $2.1 million and total cash flow of $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2016. In the first nine months of 2016, net income was $2.1 million and total cash flow was $5.2 million.

Desktop revenue was $12.4 million in the third quarter, an increase of 32% from the same period last year. Revenue in the first nine months was $29.4 million, an increase of 31% from the first nine months of 2015. Operating profit from the desktop segment was $4.5 million for the third quarter and $9.5 million for the first nine months, both reflecting improvement over the respective periods of 2015. Revenue growth in the DIY and Gaming/Performance Desktop PC markets, partly related to cooling solutions for high-end graphic processor units, combined with reduced operating expenses, generated the improved results.

Data center revenue grew to $1.8 million in the third quarter, from $0.5 million in the third quarter 2015. Revenue in the first nine months of 2016 rose to $3.6 million compared with $1.0 million in the same period of 2015. As Asetek continued to invest in this segment, operating losses from the segment amounted to $1.0 million for the third quarter and $3.2 million for the first nine months. Expenditures relate to technology development, product marketing and sales activities with data center partners and OEM customers.

The data center business shipped 64 RackCDU™ and over 10,000 cooling loop sets in the third quarter, representing significant growth from the third quarter of 2015. Shipments included $1.3 million of RackCDU Direct to Chip™ products to Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH (Fujitsu) for two separate installations.

Asetek reaffirms its annual outlook for the full year 2016. The company expects desktop segment revenue of more than 20% over 2015, equal to above $43 million. The increase in demand is due to higher activity within the desktop segment's do-it-yourself (DIY) and gaming/performance PC customers. Within its data center segment, Asetek maintains its expectation of significant revenue growth in 2016 from $1.9m in 2015.

About Asetek

Asetek® (ASETEK.OL) is the global leader in liquid cooling solutions for data centers, servers and PCs. Asetek's server products enable OEMs to offer cost effective, high performance liquid cooling data center solutions. Its PC products are targeted at the gaming and high performance desktop PC segments. With over 3.5 million liquid cooling units deployed, Asetek's patented technology is being adopted by a growing portfolio of OEMs and channel partners. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Demark and has operations in California, Texas, China and Taiwan. For more information visit http://www.asetek.com.

