Rémy Cointreau Group (Paris:RCO) announces that it has entered into exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of the Domaine des Hautes Glaces distillery with a view to acquiring its entire share capital.

Created in 2009, Domaine des Hautes Glaces produces exceptional single malt whiskies from the Trièves Mountains, an area located at 900m altitude in the French Alps. These whiskies are produced while adhering to a sustainable development approach: certified organic, they are manufactured in a traditional and authentic way from various grains (not only barley and rye, but also spelt and hull-less oats) and under different alpine climates, which gives them their unrivalled flavour.

The acquisition of this company represents the opportunity for Rémy Cointreau to incorporate into its portfolio a high-end brand with genuine potential and to increase, over time, the value of an inventory of whiskies of the highest quality by involving the Domaine des Hautes Glaces team in this development.

The acquisition contract could be signed before the end of 2016.

About Rémy Cointreau:

The Rémy Cointreau Group is a leading operator in the global Wine &Spirits market with sales of €1,050.7 million for the year ended 31 March 2016 and approximately 1,800 employees. The Rémy Cointreau Group, whose origins in the Charente region date back to 1724, is the result of the merger in 1990 of the holding companies of the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, which controlled E. Rémy Martin Cie SA and Cointreau Cie SA respectively. Rémy Cointreau has a portfolio of global, upmarket brands, including the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris.

About Domaine des Hautes Glaces:

The Domaine des Hautes Glaces is an organic mountain farm distillery located in the heart of the French Alps, on the slopes of the Obiou mountain. Working with grain grown and processed onsite, Domaine des Hautes Glaces produces a range of single malts that are created in harmony with land, man and time: all that it produces is certified organically grown and uses renewable and local energy as its leading energy source. By reinterpreting local expertise to showcase the distinctive aromatic quality of the grains from the Alpine mountains, the Domaine des Hautes Glaces is delving into its terroir by offering single malt whiskies of unrivalled flavours, with a price range of between €65 and €150.

