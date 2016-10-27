

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income fell 27 percent to 888 million euros from 1.21 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share declined 26 percent to 0.97 euro from 1.31 euros last year.



Adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets, earnings per share amounted to 1.10 euros, compared to 1.07 euros a year ago.



Income from operations or EBIT fell 22 percent to 1.46 billion euros, and EBIT before special items declined 5% to 1.52 billion, primarily as a result of smaller contributions from the Oil & Gas segment and from Other.



In the chemicals business and the Agricultural Solutions segment, however, EBIT before special items increased.



Sales for the quarter declined 20 percent to 14.01 billion euros from last year's 17.42 billion euros. The sales declined mainly as a result of the divestiture of the gas trading and storage business as part of the asset swap with Gazprom at the end of September 2015.



Portfolio effects were, in total, responsible for 18 percentage points of the decline in sales. Moreover, sales prices were reduced by lower raw material prices. These were partly offset by volumes increase, primarily supported by the Functional Materials & Solutions and Chemicals segments.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2016, the company continues to expect that sales will decrease considerably in 2016. As a consequence of the asset swap with Gazprom, contributions to the Oil & Gas segment ceased from the gas trading and storage business in particular. Sales will be furthermore reduced by lower prices for oil and gas.



BASF said it wants to increase sales volumes, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures.



The company continues to expect EBIT before special items to be slightly below the level of 2015. This remains an ambitious goal in the current volatile and challenging environment, and in light of the fire of October 17 and its consequences, the company noted.



