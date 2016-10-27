Regulatory News:

YIT (HEX:YTY1V) will publish the Financial Statements bulletin for 2016 on Friday, February 3, 2017. Annual Report 2016 including the Financial Statements will be published during week 8/2017, at the latest.

In addition, YIT will publish three Interim Reports in 2017:

Interim Report for January-March on April 27, 2017

Half-Year Report for January-June on July 27, 2017

Interim Report for January-September on October 27, 2017

Financial Statements and Interim Reports will be published at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (EET). Prior to the Financial Statements bulletin and each Interim Report YIT follows a so called silent period which begin on January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1, and they last until the publication of the respective financial report.

YIT Corporation's Annual General Meeting will be held on March 16, 2017 in Helsinki, Finland. YIT's Board of Directors will summon the Meeting on a later date. Possible requests from shareholders to put matters on the agenda of 2017 Annual General Meeting shall be submitted no later than January 6, 2017. The written request shall be sent to YIT Corporation, Juha Jauhiainen, P.O. Box 36, FI-00621 Helsinki, Finland.

YIT CORPORATION

Hanna Jaakkola

Vice President, Investor Relations

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, major media, www.yitgroup.com

YIT creates better living environment by developing and constructing housing, business premises, infrastructure and entire areas. Our vision is to bring more life in sustainable cities. We want to focus on caring for customer, visionary urban development, passionate execution and inspiring leadership. Our growth engine is urban development involving partners. Our operating area covers Finland, Russia, the Baltic countries, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. In 2015, our revenue amounted to nearly EUR 1.7 billion, and we employ about 5,300 employees. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.yitgroup.com

Contacts:

YIT Oyj

Hanna Jaakkola, +358 40 5666 070

Vice President, Investor Relations

hanna.jaakkola@yit.fi

or

Juha Jauhiainen, +358 40 725 9643

Corporate General Counsel

juha.jauhiainen@yit.fi