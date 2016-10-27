

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders increased by 27% to $333 million. Excluding the 2015 impacts, net income increased 17% to $333 million in the third quarter. Basic earnings per share increased to $1.09 from $0.86, up 26%; EPS excluding special items increased to $1.09 from $0.93, up 17% from previous year.



Net revenue for the third quarter improved by 9% and reached $4.60 billion (up 9% at constant currency), mainly driven by a strong performance in Health Care services. Health Care services revenues of $3.73 billion, up 10%, was largely supported by an improvement in US revenue per treatment as well as a strong organic growth. Dialysis products revenue increased by 4% to $864 million in the third quarter, mainly driven by higher sales of machines, dialyzers and products for acute care.



Fresenius Medical Care confirmed its full year outlook 2016. The company expects a currency-adjusted revenue growth between 7% and 10% for 2016. Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is expected to increase by 15% to 20% over the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX