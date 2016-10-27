INGENICO: Ingenico Group offers innovative consumer experience at Farmacias Guadalajara stores in Mexico

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346-ING), the global leader in seamless payment, and Farmacias Guadalajara, the main pharmacy chain in Mexico, today announced the deployment of a comprehensive payment solution enabling Farmacias Guadalajara to enhance consumer experience in all its stores throughout the country.

The solution combines a multimedia POS solution, a software application and The Estate Manager, Ingenico's state-of-the art terminal management system.

Ingenico iSC480 and its multimedia capabilities will allow Farmacias Guadalajara to reinvent consumer engagement during checkout. Its extra-large 7" touchscreen and the integration of its new software application, specifically designed to enhance the remote management of the chain, will enable the retailer to play targeted videos, advertisements and run other processes of interest, enriching the customers' experience.

In addition, Ingenico's Estate Manager will give Farmacias Guadalajara full knowledge and control of their estate remotely, while reducing their terminal estate management costs. The solution streamlines operations by enabling remote software deployment, allowing changes and updates with multimedia content.

"We chose Ingenico Group for its ability to provide a state-of-the-art multimedia payment solution, which will allow enhanced consumer interaction. We were looking for innovative technology to run online surveys, promote instant sales and broadcast targeted advertisements at points of sale," commented Farmacias Guadalajara's Director, Mr Javier Arroyo. "In addition to a consumer-centric experience, the solution will allow us to better understand client behaviour while visiting our stores. Complete with efficient terminal estate management, the solution will help reduce our company's estate management costs and save time by avoiding technical visits to stores to fix problems or update the checkout solution," added Mr Javier Arroyo.

"Mexico's large retailers, such as Farmacias Guadalajara, have increasingly high expectations for payment solutions to handle the complexity of their business," said Mr Fernando Alonso Morodo, Managing Director for Ingenico Group in Mexico. "The implementation of this innovative solution illustrates Ingenico's ability to address retailers' challenges, for instance the increased number of payment touch points, reducing payment-related costs and the complexity of payment operations," he added.

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With the world's largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to several of the world's most well-known global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and deliver their brand promise.

Learn more at www.ingenico.com (http://www.ingenico.com/), twitter.com/ingenico

About Famarcias Guadalajara

Farmacias Guadalajara (BMV MXP321131015) is the main Pharmacy chain in Mexico, founded in 1942, the company began formal expansion through new branches and 24-hour service at every point of sale. In 1989 a new concept of SUPERFARMACIA® was created, combining self-service pharmacy and convenience store. Fragua Corporate entered the Mexican Stock Exchange in 1997 with a public stock offering. At the present moment Farmacias Guadalajara is present in 341 cities and 25 states in Mexico, growing from 108 to 1600 branches in the last 18 years, multiplying by 15 their points of sale.

Learn more at www.farmaciasguadalajara.com.mx (http://www.farmaciasguadalajara.com.mx/)

