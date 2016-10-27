Galapagos NV: Galapagos to present progress in CF programs at NACFC 2016



Nine posters and four oral presentations reflect clinical progress toward triple combination therapy

Mechelen, Belgium; 27 October 2016 - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) will present the following plenary presentations and posters at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC) in Orlando this week:

Pleneray presentations

Thursday 27 Oct. Oral session W02: CFTR 2016, 9:45 am ET

Bertrand Kleizen (Utrecht University) - "The novel potentiator GLPG1837 modulates CFTR through different mode of action than ivacaftor (Kalydeco®)."

Saturday 29 Oct . Oral session W22: Rare CFTR mutations & How to fix them, 10:30 am ET

Yi Cheng (RFUMS) - "The C.1766+1G->A splice site mutation causes Exon 13 skipping resulting in multiple defects in CFTR structure and function."

Saturday 29 Oct. Oral session: W29: Emerging Strategies for Correcting the Basic CFTR Gene Defect, 10:30 am ET

Ashvani Singh (AbbVie) - "Discovery and Characterization of ABBV/GLPG2222, a novel first generation corrector."

Mutyam Venkateshwar (UAB) - "Novel correctors and potentiators augment efficacy of translational readthrough in CFTR nonsense mutations."

Poster presentations

Poster 4 - The novel potentiator GLPG1837 modulates CFTR through different mode of action than ivacaftor (Kalydeco)

Galapagos reports on the investigation of mode of action of Kalydeco and GLPG1837 and determines when and where these potentiators work on the newly synthesized CFTR protein.

Poster 13 - The C.1766+1G->A splice site mutation causes Exon 13 skipping resulting in multiple defects in CFTR structure and function

RFUMS, Galapagos and AbbVie report the characterization of the C.1766+1G->A CFTR splice site mutation, showing it results in multiple defects including protein biogenesis, maturation and channel function.

Poster 19 - Measuring potentiator activity using organoids

Galapagos and AbbVie present the development of assays using patient-derived organoids and the data obtained using GLPG1837 across assays.

Poster 20 - Characterization of a novel potentiator series for treating cystic fibrosis

Galapagos and AbbVie describe the identification of a second generation potentiator series with very good channel opening activity. From this series, GLPG2451 was identified and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Poster 23 - Characterization of novel CFTR potentiators

University of Missouri-Columbia, Galapagos and Abbvie characterize potentiator GLPG1837 by patch clamp.

Poster 189 - Novel correctors and potentiators augment efficacy of translational readthrough in CFTR nonsense mutations

University of Alabama, Galapagos and AbbVie report the evaluation of combination(s) of novel correctors, a potentiator and Read Through agents to enhance efficacy in CFTR cells expressing a variety of nonsense mutations, to levels likely to be therapeutic for CF.

Poster 192 - Discovery and characterization of ABBV/GLPG2222, a novel first generation CFTR corrector

Galapagos and AbbVie report the identification and in vitro characterization of ABBV/GLPG2222, a novel, potent and orally bioavailable corrector currently in clinical trials that exhibits in vitro cellular improvements over the existing correctors in the clinic.

Poster 252 - Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of a novel CFTR corrector molecule GLPG2222 in healthy volunteers

Galapagos and AbbVie report the results for the First-in-Human study with GLPG2222. Safety and tolerability were evaluated in oral single (up to 800 mg) and multiple ascending doses (up to 600 mg q.d. for 14 days) in healthy subjects. The pharmacokinetic profile showed GLPG2222 to be rapidly absorbed with an elimination half-life of 12 hours, steady-state after 2 days, and minimal accumulation. GLPG2222 was found to be generally well tolerated

Poster 253 - GLPG1837 in subjects with cystic fibrosis and the S1251N mutation: results from a phase2a study (SAPHIRA 2)

Novel potentiator GLPG1837 was administered in two doses, each for two weeks, to 7 patients with the S1251N mutation in a small, exploratory, open-label, multi-center study. Purpose of the study was to confirm in vitro observations with clinical responses. The doses selected for SAPHIRA 2 were at the low end of the efficacious dose range, whereby the exposures of GLPG1837 in plasma ranged around the lower target concentration for efficacy. Even at these low doses, CFTR activity was observed through decreases in sweat chloride and increases in FEV1, with changes in absolute percent predicted FEV1 from baseline in Kalydeco naïve patients being in line with those published for Kalydeco in S1251N subjects after two weeks treatment. A 7-day pre-treatment washout of Kalydeco impacted lung function slightly (-3%), and during treatment with GLPG1837, no further decline was observed in Kalydeco experienced patients. GLPG1837 was generally well tolerated in CF patients when dosed up to 4 weeks.

All posters will be made available on the Galapagos website, www.glpg.com (http://www.glpg.com), shortly following the presentation sessions. On Friday 28 October at 14.00 CET, there is a webcast and call on our Q3 Results. Our CSO Piet Wigerinck will be available to answer scientific questions.

The North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference is sponsored by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation: www.cff.org (http://www.cff.org)

For more information on cystic fibrosis: http://www.glpg.com/rd-cystic-fibrosis (http://www.glpg.com/rd-cystic-fibrosis)

