

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Finnish network equipment maker Nokia Corp. (NOK) reported that its third-quarter loss attributable to equity holders of the parent was 125 million euros or 0.02 euros per share, compared to profit of 152 million euros or 0.04 euros per share in the prior year.



Non-IFRS earnings per share in the recent quarter was 0.04 euros.



Net sales for the quarter were 5.89 billion euros, compared to 3.04 billion euros in the prior year.



Non-IFRS net sales in the latest-quarter was 6.0 billion euros. In the year-ago quarter, non-IFRS net sales would have been 6.4 billion euros on a comparable combined company basis.



