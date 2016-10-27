

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics NV (STM) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $96 million, or $0.11 per share. This was lower than $101 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $1.80 billion. This was up from $1.76 billion last year.



STMicroelectronics NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.11 vs. $0.12 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q3): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.76 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%



