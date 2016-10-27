

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's business confidence weakened in October, data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed Thursday.



The manufacturing confidence index fell to -4 in October from -1 in September.



Production is forecast to increase slowly. Despite some improvement, order books were still below normal and stocks of final goods rose to average levels.



The index measuring confidence in the construction sector came in at -2 versus -1 in September. Order books were slightly below normal but some growth of personnel was foreseen for the next few months.



The confidence index for services rose to 14 points from 13 in September. Sales volumes were expected to continue their moderate growth.



The retail trade confidence recovered in October. The corresponding index came in at -2 compared to -7 in September. Sales were expected to stay almost unchanged in the near future.



