

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASX) reported a decline in profit for the third quarter from last year, while revenues edged down slightly.



Third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the quarter declined to NT$5.51 billion from NT$6.37 billion in the year-ago period.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.64, or US$0.101 per ADS, compared to NT$0.69 per share in the prior-year period.



Net revenues for the quarter edged down 0.1 percent to NT$72.78 billion from NT$72.87 billion in the year-ago period, but rose 16 percent sequentially.



