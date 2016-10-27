Regulatory News:

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2016 Pricer's Chairman of the Board Bo Kastensson has contacted the company's largest shareholders to form a Nomination Committee. The Chairman has, when selecting the largest shareholders, given due consideration to groups of shareholders who have indicated a wish to participate jointly in the Nomination Committee.

The shareholders and representatives comprising the Nomination Committee, in addition to the Chairman of the Board Bo Kastensson, are:

Göran Sundholm, representing 10.1% of the votes

Tedde Jeansson, nominated by among others TAMT AB och Hajskäret AB

Stefan Roos, nominated by among others Sifonen AB and Origo Capital AB.

Gunnar Ek, nominated by smaller shareholders.

As of September 30, 2016, these shareholders combined represent about 27 percent of the votes in Pricer AB.

The Nomination Committee will form a proposal comprising among other matters Board of Directors, Chairman of the Board and fees to the Directors. The Annual General Meeting is planned for April 27, 2017 in Stockholm.

Shareholders wishing to submit proposals to Pricer's Nomination Committee can contact the Committee before November 30 2016 by e-mail at ir@pricer.com or by letter to: Pricer AB, Attention: Valberedningen, Box 215, S-101 24 Stockholm, Sweden.

Pricer, founded in 1991 in Uppsala, Sweden, is the global leader in providing in-store shelf-edge digital solutions that enhance both store performance and the shopping experience. Pricer AB (publ) is quoted on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, please visit www.pricer.com.

