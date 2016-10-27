Regulatory News:

"Continued strong organic growth"

1 JULY 2016 30 SEPTEMBER 2016 (3 MONTHS)

Net sales in the second quarter rose by 10 percent to SEK 409.1 million (370.5), of which organic growth totalled 8 percent and acquired growth totalled 2 percent.

EBITA rose by 25 percent to SEK 31.5 million (25.1) and EBITA-margin amounted to 7.7 percent (6.8).

Profit after tax rose by 80 percent and amounted to SEK 17.5 million (9.7).

1 APRIL 2016 30 SEPTEMBER 2016 (6 MONTHS)

Net sales during the interim period rose by 37 percent to SEK 874.1 million (637.6), of which organic growth totalled 9 percent and acquired growth totalled 29 percent.

EBITA rose by 34 percent to SEK 77.9 million (58.0) and EBITA-margin amounted to 8.9 percent (9.1).

Profit after tax rose by 38 percent and amounted to SEK 43.9 million (31.8).

During the interim period the Company carried out a rights issue of SEK 300 million to existing shareholders; the issue was oversubscribed by about 70 percent.

Two acquisitions have been carried out during the interim period, V-Tech AB and Esthe-Tech AB, with a combined annual sale of about SEK 50 million.

After the end of the interim period Svan Care AB was acquired, with annual sales of approximately SEK 35 million.

After the end of the interim period an agreement was signed with Medline to represent them in terms of sales and support throughout the Nordic region, adding annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million.

Stockholm 27 October 2016

AddLife AB (publ)

Teleconference

Investors, analysts and the media are invited to a teleconference at which CEO Kristina Willgård and CFO Martin Almgren will present the interim report. The presentation will be given in Swedish and take about 20 minutes, after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

AddLife is an independent player in the Life Science sector, offering high-quality products, services and advice to the private and public sectors, above all in the Nordic region. AddLife has about 450 employees in some 25 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 1.7 billion. Addlife shares are listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

This information is information that AddLife AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 a.m. CET on October 27 2016.

