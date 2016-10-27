

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish consumer confidence unexpectedly rose for a second straight month in October to its highest level in over five years, as households' assessment of their personal finance situation improved strongly, survey data from the National Institute of Economic Research showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 105.1 from a revised 100.7 in September. Economists had forecast a lower score of 98.7. The latest reading was the strongest since June 2011, when it was 105.5.



The index that reflects consumers' assessment of their personal finances rose sharply for a second consecutive month to 109.5, the highest level since 2007, the NIER said.



Further, an increase in the share of consumers who think now is a good time to purchase durable goods made a major contribution to the rise in the index, the think tank said.



The overall economic sentiment index of the survey increased to 106.1 from a revised 102.9, well exceeding economists' prediction for 102.8.



The manufacturing confidence index rose to 105.8 from 100.8, much above the 101.9 economists' had forecast. Order book levels improved and, firms expect to increase their production capacity in the coming months and revised their production plans up sharply.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX