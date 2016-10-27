

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. economy expanded more than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data from the Office for National Statistics revealed Thursday.



Gross domestic product climbed 0.5 percent sequentially in third quarter, faster than the expected growth of 0.3 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of expansion eased from 0.7 percent in the second quarter.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 2.3 percent compared to the expected growth of 2.1 percent.



This was the first release of GDP covering a full quarter of data following the EU referendum.



The ONS said the pattern of growth continues to be broadly unaffected following the EU referendum with a strong performance in the services industries offsetting falls in other industrial groups.



On the production side, the dominant services sector grew 0.8 percent. In contrast, output decreased in the other three main industrial groups.



Construction output fell 1.4 percent and by 0.7 percent in agriculture. Production shrank 0.4 percent, within which manufacturing decreased 1 percent.



Another report showed that the index of services grew 3.2 percent in August from prior year. On a monthly basis, services output gained 0.2 percent in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX