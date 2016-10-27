

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



27 October 2016



Dividend Declaration



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is pleased to declare interim dividends of 3.0p per Ordinary Share and 2.5p per C Share, which will be paid on 18 November 2016. The Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 3 November 2016 and the record date for payment will be 4 November 2016.



For further information, please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group



020 3667 8100



