Presentation from investor meeting in attachment
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=591646
Attachment:
BrancheMaschinenbau
AktienmarktOMX Iceland 8
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:16
|Marel hf.: Marel-Presentation from investor meeting
|Mi
|Marel hf.: Marel Q3 2016-Solid performance with 14.2% EBIT
|Marel Q3 2016 Results
(All amounts in EUR)
Solid performance with 14.2% EBIT
-- - Revenue for Q3 2016 totaled 234.8m [Q3 2015: 189.1m]. On a pro forma
basis, revenue in Q3 2015 was 229.7m.
...
|Mo
|Marel hf.: Marel-Q3 results -investor meeting Oct 27
|Marel will release the company's consolidated financial statement for Q3 2016
after market closing on October 26, 2016.
Marel hf. invites market participants and investors to a meeting where the
financial...
|17.08.
|Research and Markets - Global Food Processing Machinery Market CAGR Growth of 7.51% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Key Vendors: SPX, Marel, JBT
|DUBLIN, August 17, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Food Processing Machinery Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.
The report forecasts...
|28.07.
|Marel hf.: Marel-Q2 2016 Investor meeting presentation
|In attachment is presentation from Q2 2016 Investor meeting.Attachment:https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=580109
