Copenhagen, Denmark, 2016-10-27 11:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 27 October 2016
Report No. 14/2016
Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)
Thomas F. Borgen 402
Tonny Thierry Andersen 240
Lars Stensgaard Mørch 221
Jim Ditmore 221
Glenn Söderholm 228
Gilbert Kohnke 205
Jacob Aarup-Andersen 189
Jesper Nielsen 346
For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=591639
