Transactions made by persons obliged to report transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq Copenhagen, cf. the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



The members of the Executive Board have received part of their fixed compensation in the form of Danske Bank shares as follows (number of shares of each DKK 10)



Thomas F. Borgen 402



Tonny Thierry Andersen 240



Lars Stensgaard Mørch 221



Jim Ditmore 221



Glenn Söderholm 228



Gilbert Kohnke 205



Jacob Aarup-Andersen 189



Jesper Nielsen 346



For further details, see the attached templates for notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.



