With effect from November 3, 2016, the redemption shares in Tethys Oil AB (publ) will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including November 16, 2016.



Instrument: Redemption shares ----------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TETY IL ----------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009161193 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 128466 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO -----------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice, please call Sofia Tångelin or Eva Norling on +46 (0)8-405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.