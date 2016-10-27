Referring to the bulletin from Tethys Oil AB's extraordinary general meeting, held on October 25, 2016, the company will carry out a stock split with redemption in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from November 1, 2016. The order book will not change.



Short name: TETY Terms: Split with redemption in relations 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0007048012 Last day of trading with current ISIN October 31, 2016 code: New ISIN code: SE0009161185 First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 1, 2016



For further information about the split, please contact Tethys Oil AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.