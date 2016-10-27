

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $14.37 million, or $0.23 per share. This was up from $12.97 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $127.17 million. This was up from $125.37 million last year.



Quality Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $14.37 Mln. vs. $12.97 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.23 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $127.17 Mln vs. $125.37 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.81 Full year revenue guidance: $494 - $510 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX