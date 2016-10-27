Each landmark is an important step in PV development in the Middle East, as countries in the region take tentative steps towards market expansion. Yesterday, the first ever utility-scale PV plant in Kuwait began operations, as the country looks to diversify its energy mix. The Sidrah 500 plant is located at the Umm Gudair oil field, which is owned by Kuwait Petroleum Coporation subsidiary, the Kuwait Oil Company. The 10 MW plant cost KWD 30 million (USD 99 million) to develop, and the electricity that it produces will be split between the local grid and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...