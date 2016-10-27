Nordic Mines AB: Management changes in Nordic Mines

PRESS RELEASE, 27 October 2016

Nordic Mines AB (publ) has appointed Ludmilla Lundberg as Senior Advisor, Compliance & Reporting. Ludmilla comes with 20 years of experience in compliance and reporting with positions as financial controller and chief economist in large listed companies, including Skanska, SEB, and ABB, as well as in Vattenfall.

Ludmilla was also the acting CFO of a listed mining company, Copperstone Resources AB.

Ludmilla's vast experience will greatly strengthen Nordic Mines. The company have recently appointed a new CFO and a new Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations.

With these new additions to the management, the board judges that Nordic Mines has been further strengthened. The potential now exists to implement Nordic Mines strategies for the future.

Eva Kaiser, previous Senior Advisor in the board, has resigned from her position in Nordic Mines.

