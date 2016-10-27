sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 27.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,487 Euro		-0,226
-2,11 %
WKN: 867700 ISIN: US7475821044 Ticker-Symbol: QY1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,75
10,955
11:36
10,775
10,975
11:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUALITY SYSTEMS INC10,487-2,11 %