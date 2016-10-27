

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems Inc. (QSII) Thursday reported a fall in second quarter net income to $3.987 million from $8.315 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.06 from $0.14 in the prior year. The results reflects one time restructuring expenses of $701 thousand, higher amortization of acquired intangible assets and well as wider interest expenses. On an adjusted basis, earning were $14.4 million.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.19 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $127.166 million from $125.369 million in the previous year. Wall Street expected revenue of $124.85 million.



Further the company said it is confident about the remainder of the year and reaffirmed the revenue guidance in a range of $494 million to $510 million and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.75 to $0.81 million.



