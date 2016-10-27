Jereh to Deliver Compressors for SONATRACH Gas Boosting Project in Algeria

YANTAI, China, Oct. 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and gas company Jereh has announced that, for the first time, five sets of its compressor units have been shipped to Algeria. The deal is of great significance for China's energy companies to further explore the North African oil and gas market.

Designed and manufactured by Jereh, the five sets of 1253 kW gas engine-driven compressors will support a gas boosting project at Block 405B in Algerian oil and gas company SONATRACH-FCP's Berkine Basine.

"As regards the African market, we have already had a presence in Nigeria and Gabon and by now about 100 sets of non-standard compressors have been delivered for different applications," said Mr. Xiuqiang Song, the R&D engineer of this project. "We have more than ten years of experience on high-end compressor packaging and designing, and together with the high-quality pressure vessel design and manufacturing capacity, our winning this order is recognition not just for us but for the Made in China label.

Oil and gas development and utilization projects have high requirements on assessment, investment, design and execution. Due to their quality and machining capacity in the entire project, Chinese private enterprises therefore play the role of equipment supplier.

Hassan Ma, Director of Jereh North Africa, said, "Jereh has been the EPC contractor for several large-scale oil and gas projects in terms of providing design, procurement and construction services. Algeria is the largest natural gas producer in Africa and the third-largest oil producer in Africa, after Nigeria and Angola. We are fully prepared to participate in Africa's oil and gas development as an integrated EPC contractor, and maximize mutually beneficial potential, which will be our priority in future market development."

About Jereh

Jereh is an international, integrated oil and gas company specializing in oil and gas EPC, oilfield technology services, equipment manufacturing and environmental management. Leveraging its strong R&D, high-quality production facilities and global sales network, Jereh has served customers in over 60 countries.

