

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $193.89 million, or $0.04 per share. This was higher than $166.46 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.28 billion. This was up from $1.17 billion last year.



Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $193.89 Mln. vs. $166.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX