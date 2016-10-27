TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP) (FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sven Rohmann, will present a corporate overview at the National Investment Banking Association ("NIBA") conference on Thursday October 27, 2016 at 10:45am (PT) in the Grand Ballroom, at the Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach, CA.

During the presentation, the Company will provide updates on the development of its novel immuno-oncology drugs in its pipeline. A final copy of the presentation will be made available on the company's website on the day of presentation.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer and is positioning its core technology in the field of immuno-oncology as a unique Tumour Defence Breaker. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, without limitation, those relating to unique Tumour Defense Breaker, which may be identified by words including, without limitation, "unique", "believes" "will", "may", "anticipated", "intended", "build". "effective", "continuing progress" and other similar expressions, are intended to provide information about management's current plans and expectations.

Although Helix believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated and no assurance can be given that these expectations will be realized, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those described in Helix's most recent Annual Report, including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors", filed under Helix's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com (together, the "Helix Risk Factors"). Certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, that the Helix Risk Factors will not cause Helix's actual results or events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These cautionary statements qualify all such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on the beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Helix's management on the date of this news release, and Helix does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information should those beliefs, assumptions or expectations, or other circumstances change, except as required by law.

Investor Relations



Helix BioPharma Corp.

21 St. Clair Avenue East, Suite 1100

Toronto, Ontario, M4T 1L9

Tel: 416 925-3232

Fax: 416 925-1551

Email: ir@helixbiopharma.com

Web: www.helixbiopharma.com



