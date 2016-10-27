Urology Devices Market Worth 40.13 Billion USD by 2021

PUNE, India, October 27, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Urology Devices Market by Product (Endoscopes, Visualization Systems, Robotic Systems, Urinary Incontinence, Stones, BPH, Urologic Cancer, and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Lasers & Lithotripsy, Dialysis, and Urodynamic), Disease (Kidney Disease) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 40.13 Billion by 2021 from USD 28.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 119 market data Tables and 51 Figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Urology Devices Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urology-devices-market-173062212.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The rising prevalence of urological and kidney diseases, increasing investments by hospitals to improve infrastructure, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The Urology Devices Market is segmented based on product and disease type.

Based on product, the market is segmented into urology endoscopes, endovision systems, robotic systems, peripheral instruments, consumables and accessories, lasers and lithotripsy, dialysis devices, and urodynamic systems.

The dialysis devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. This can be attributed to the high cost of hemodialysis machines, high demand for dialysis consumables, and the rising number of dialysis centers in emerging countries.

Based on disease type, the Urology Devices Market is segmented into kidney diseases, urinary stones, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, pelvic organ prolapse, urological cancer, and other diseases. The kidney diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2016, primarily due to the rapidly growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of kidney diseases.

Based on region, the Urology Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as rising demand for dialysis products, increasing healthcare expenditure, rising prevalence of diabetes, and growing geriatric population.

Download The Free PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=173062212

Major players in the Urology Devices Market include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany).

Browse Related Reports:

Urology Surgical Instruments Market by Product (Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Instruments, Consumables and Accessories), Application (Chronic Kidney Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Oncology) - Global Forecast to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/urology-surgical-instrument-market-120080018.html

Hemodialysis & Peritoneal Dialysis Market Products (Machine, Dialyzer, Bloodlines, Concentrates, Catheters, Transfer Sets, Water Treatment Systems, & Services), Modality (Nocturnal, APD, & CAPD), End-users (In-center & Home) - Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/dialysis-market-1279.html

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Subscribe Reports from Healthcare Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Telephone No: 1-888-600-6441.

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/healthcare/medical-devices

Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets