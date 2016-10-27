

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) reported that, excluding charges, net income in third quarter 2016 was $653 million, even with third quarter 2015, and earnings per share was $0.73, an increase of 1% from third quarter 2015. Excluding charges, and excluding Venezuela's operating results in both periods, third-quarter earnings per share increased double digit on a currency-neutral basis. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.73 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third-quarter gross profit margin was 60.1% versus 58.7% in third quarter 2015. Excluding charges from the 2012 Restructuring Program in both periods, gross profit margin was 60.4% in third quarter 2016, an increase of 160 basis points versus the year ago quarter.



Third-quarter net sales were $3.87 billion, a decrease of 3.5% versus third quarter 2015. Organic sales were up 4.5%. Analysts expected revenue of $3.94 billion, for the quarter. Ian Cook, CEO, said: 'As expected, foreign currency headwinds continued during the third quarter, which together with the impact of the deconsolidation of the company's Venezuelan operations resulted in the 3.5% net sales decline. In the face of continued challenging macroeconomic conditions worldwide, we are pleased to have achieved another quarter of strong organic sales growth, with every operating division contributing. The 4.5% worldwide organic sales growth was led by emerging markets where organic sales grew a strong 8.0%, despite economic challenges in several countries.'



Third-quarter Global unit volume decreased 4.0%, pricing increased 3.0% and foreign exchange was negative 2.5%. Excluding divested businesses and the impact of the previously disclosed deconsolidation of the company's Venezuelan operations, unit volume increased 1.5%.



Colgate-Palmolive continues to expect a low to mid single-digit net sales decline for the year due to currency headwinds and the impact of the deconsolidation of the company's Venezuelan operations. Despite this, the company continues to anticipate another year of solid organic sales growth in 2016. Excluding the 2015 and 2016 one-time items, the company continues to expect earnings per share to be flat with 2015 on a dollar basis. This reflects a double-digit increase in earnings per share on a currency-neutral basis, excluding Venezuela from 2015 and 2016 results.



Colgate-Palmolive said, for 2017, excluding charges in both periods and the other 2016 one-time items, the company aims to return to double-digit earnings per share growth on a dollar basis.



