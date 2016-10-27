VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/16 -- The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Grant Thornton LLP announced today that Nicola Wealth Management (www.nicolawealth.com) is among the Top 10 Finalists for the national 2016 Private Business Growth Award. This distinguished award honours the integral role that Canada's private businesses play in growing our country's economy.

Nicola Wealth Management is proud to be named one of the Top 10 private businesses, selected by an independent panel of business leaders, for their successful, sustainable and holistic growth strategies.

NWM was selected for its leadership, innovation, market development and ability to build a successful private business that plays a pivotal role in the financial community and beyond.

"We are honoured to once again be recognized as a finalist for a third consecutive year," said David Sung, President of NWM. "Our continued growth is motivated by our mission to perform for our clients, many of whom are successful entrepreneurs and business owners themselves; they expect a level of innovation and service from our firm."

Award Gala: All finalists will be awarded, along with the announcement of the official first place winner, at a gala at The Design Exchange on November 16, 2016 in Toronto. The evening will be hosted by Canadian business journalist Deirdre McMurdy.

"The goal of this annual award is to showcase business success stories - when Canadian businesses strive to be innovative and embrace strategic thinking, they create jobs and build prosperity for communities across the country," said Kevin Ladner, CPA, CA, CBV, CEO and Executive Partner, Grant Thornton LLP. "I commend these finalists for their outstanding growth and success."

"This year's finalists are on unique and engaging growth pathways," says Hon. Perrin Beatty, President and CEO of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce. "We need to celebrate their accomplishments - collectively they are helping to drive our Canadian economy forward, paving the path for a prosperous future."

In selecting the Top 10 Finalists, jury members used the following five criteria to assess strategic growth across various aspects of the nominees' businesses:

Innovation: Developing new products and services, bringing old products to market in a new way, as well as improving the efficiency and effectiveness of internal processes.

Market development: How they go to market and expand into new domestic or international markets.

People and culture: Investing in their people by helping employees learn and develop as a critical part of overall growth.

Strategic leadership: How they interact with partners, stakeholders, their succession planning and community involvement.

Improvements in financial measures: Ensuring revenue growth and improvements in profitability.

Recognizing, validating & celebrating private business success stories - paving the path for future growth!

About Nicola Wealth Management

Established in 1994, Nicola Wealth Management is among Canada's fastest growing asset fund management and private investment counsel firms (Investor Economics) with nearly $4.5 billion in assets under management. The firm provides portfolio diversification well beyond stocks and bonds, comprehensive and integrated wealth planning, and consistent and stable returns, serving affluent families, entrepreneurs, and foundations across Canada.

About the Private Business Growth Award

The Private Business Growth Award recognizes Canadian-owned, privately-held businesses that have been in business a minimum of three years, have $5 million or more in revenues and have demonstrated outstanding strategic growth. A partnership between The Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Grant Thornton LLP, 2016 marks the fourth year this national business award has recognized and celebrated the successful growth of private businesses in Canada. A jury of high-profile Canadian business leaders selects 10 finalists and one winning company based on the following criteria: innovation, market development, people and culture, strategic leadership, and improvements in financial measures.

Contacts:

For further information, to arrange an interview or photo,

contact: Nicola Wealth Management

Victoria Emslie

604.484.1286

vemslie@nicolawealth.com



Nicola Wealth Management

Lawrence Chew

604.739.6480

lchew@nicolawealth.com

www.nicolawealth.com



