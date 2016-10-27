

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $27.70 million, or $0.26 per share. This was higher than $25.69 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $112.79 million. This was up from $106.03 million last year.



Iridium Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.70 Mln. vs. $25.69 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.26 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q3): $112.79 Mln vs. $106.03 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX