

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $641.28 million, or $1.49 per share. This was up from $558.07 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 21.8% to $1.51 billion. This was up from $1.24 billion last year.



American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $641.28 Mln. vs. $558.07 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.9% -EPS (Q3): $1.49 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $1.51 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 21.8%



