

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Technology and innovation company Raytheon Co (RTN) on Thursday lifted its forecast for fiscal 2016 earnings per share from continuing operations to $7.28 to $7.38 from previous estimate of $7.13 - $7.33.



Net sales for the year are now expected to be $24.2 billion to $24.5 billion, compared to previous estimate of $24.0 billion to $24.5 billion.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $7.41 per share for the year. Sales are expected to be $24.45 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In its third quarter, the company's attributable income from continuing operations increased 18 percent to $528 million from last year's $448 million. Earnings per share grew 21.8 percent to $1.79 from $1.47 last year.



Net sales increased 4.3 percent to $6.03 billion from last year's $5.78 billion.



Analysts expected earnings of $1.66 per share on sales of $6.04 billion for the quarter



Bookings climbed 30.6 percent to $6.94 billion from $5.32 billion in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX