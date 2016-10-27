ETTEPLAN OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, OCTOBER 27, 2016, AT 2:30 P.M.



Etteplan Oyj's financial information in 2017



Etteplan Oyj will publish its financial statement release on 2016 on Thursday February 9, 2017.



The schedule for the financial information in 2017 is following:



Financial information for year 2016



Financial statement release Thursday February 9, 2017 Financial statements and annual report week 10/2017



Financial information for year 2017



First quarter results, 3 months Wednesday May 3, 2017 Second quarter results, 6 months Thursday August 10, 2017 Third quarter results, 9 months Wednesday October 25, 2017



Annual General Meeting Tuesday April 4, 2017



Releases and other corporate information are available on Etteplan's Web site at www.etteplan.com.



Vantaa, October 27, 2016



Etteplan Oyj



Group Communications



Additional information: Juha Näkki, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 606 372 Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel. +358 40 512 1375



Etteplan's services cover engineering, technical documentation, embedded systems and IoT solutions. Our customers are the world's leading companies in the manufacturing industry. Our services are geared to improve the competitiveness of our customers' products and engineering processes throughout the product life cycle. The results of Etteplan's innovative engineering can be seen in numerous industrial solutions and everyday products.



In 2015, Etteplan had turnover of EUR 141.1 million. The company has about 2,500 professionals in Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and China. Etteplan's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd under the ETT1V ticker.